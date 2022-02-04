Reba Nell Burns Eckert of Murfreesboro, TN was born May 9, 1933, and died February 2, 2022. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a retired administrator.
She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson "Jack" Burns and Thelma Saluda Wortham Burns of Lawrenceburg. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Joseph William "J.W." Eckert, Jr. of Murfreesboro; and her sister, Elizabeth Adele Burns Bradley.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Michael Eckert of Murfreesboro, TN and Kenneth Howard Eckert and wife, Bonnie A Eckert of Gallatin, TN; one grandson, Christopher William Eckert of Hermitage, TN; bonus grandchildren, Brian Walczyk and wife, Amanda, Sara Walczyk, James Walczyk, and Shane Haney; and bonus great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emily Walczyk.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:40 PM Wednesday, February 09, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 09, 2022, with Kevin Marston officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church or the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
