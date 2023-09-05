Rebecca Ann Conner Ingle of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday morning, September 3, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Pulaski surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 15, 1941 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and was 82 years old.
Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved gardening and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Edward and Rebecca Mae Campbell Wakefield. Her husbands Hansel Conner and Pat Ingle. Her brother, Louie Wakefield.
She is survived by her;
Daughter, Debbie Stanford of Lynnville, Tennessee.
Son, Steve (Lee) Conner of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Step-son, Sean Ingle of Ashville, North Carolina.
Step-daughter, Dana (Bryan) Metts of South, Carolina.
Sister, Judy (Phil) Adkisson of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brother, Dudley (Peggy) Wakefield of Pulaski, Tennessee.
5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Rebecca Ann Conner Ingle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.