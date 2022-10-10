Rebecca Ann Williams , age 58 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at UAB after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a homemaker,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Van Vansandt will be officiating. Burial will follow in Hollis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- David Fowler Loretto, TN
Brothers- Jeff Fowler Loretto, TN
David E Fowler Loretto, TN
Sisters- Lisa Fowler Loretto, TN
Kathy Denton Killen, AL
Several Nieces & Nephews
