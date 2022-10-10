LOCAL OBITUARY

Rebecca Ann Williams , age 58 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at UAB after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a homemaker,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm Van Vansandt will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Hollis Cemetery

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                               David Fowler                                    Loretto, TN

Brothers-                      Jeff Fowler                                        Loretto, TN

                                      David E Fowler                                 Loretto, TN

Sisters-                         Lisa Fowler                                       Loretto, TN

                                      Kathy Denton                                   Killen, AL

Several Nieces & Nephews

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you