Rebecca "Becky" Clark, age 79, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, a dairy farmer, and a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Danville and Sarah Walsie Nancy Daniel Wallace; her husband, Virgil Leon Clark; and one brother, James Wallace.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Clark (Vicky) and David Clark (Gail), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Dinah Grooms (Steve) and Deborah Melton, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Joel Wallace and Joseph Wallace, both of Waynesboro, TN; one sister, Magadelene Hagan of Lawrenceburg, TN; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with Danny Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
