Rebecca “Jean” Shedd, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at NHC Lawrenceburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed working outside in her yard, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, William Shedd; Parents, Herman and Dullie Gower; Son, Larry William Shedd; Infant Daughter, Teresa Berry Shedd; Sisters, Louise Gobble and Mary Ellison; Brothers, Clarence Gower and Calvin “Pete” Gower.
She is survived by her Son, Jerry Shedd (Donna); Daughters, Debora Belew and Marquetta Shedd Shultz (Larry); Brother, Howard Gower; Grandchildren, Krisinda Belew, Brian Shedd (Cassandra), Riley Story (Brad), and Kinsley Williams; Great Grandchildren, Abigail Harwell, Kohlton Story, Kutter Story, Kaizlee Story, Lucas Shedd, Kurryington Williams, and Hayes Smith.
A Graveside Service will be held at Spann Cemetery on Wednesday, August, 2nd, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Brother David Gallaher officiating.
