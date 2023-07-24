Rebecca Lynn Davis of Pulaski, TN passed away on Friday, July 21st, 2023 at her home in Giles County. She was born in Columbia, TN on April 11th, 1974 and was 49 years old.
Rebecca was an amazing mother, daughter, and grandmother. She was a believer in Christ and knew there was more after life. Rebecca was the rock of the family; everyone went to her for everything. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, writing poems, and reading.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rebecca was preceded in death by, her grandmother, Martha Davis, and her father, Gary Holt.
She is survived by,
Her mother, Gladys Holt of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Angela Brown of Pulaski, TN
Daughters, Heather Bernhart of Lawrenceburg, TN
Kristen Armstrong of Pulaski, TN
Sons, Michael Bernhart of Pulaski, TN
Tyler Armstrong of Pulaski, TN
Jordan Armstrong of Pulaski, TN
8 Grandchildren, Christopher, Aiden, Piper, Shannah, Alaina, Ariel, Isabell, and Addlyn.
Niece, Paige Brown
Nephew, Damien Brown
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Rebecca Lynn Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.