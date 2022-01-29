Reford Shelon Wilburn, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at NHC-Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio and the Lawrence County Airport, and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church. Mr. Wilburn served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1963.
He was preceded in death by his parents, I.G. and Lillie White Wilburn; two sisters, Willadean Wilburn and Shirley Deasy; and two brothers, Bob Wilburn and John Edwin Wilburn.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Wilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Mike Wilburn (Sandra), Gary Wilburn (Becky), and Mark Wilburn (Edie), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sisters, Mildred Britton (Pete), Okalene Walls (Tommy), and Betty Sue Strickland (Roger), all of Giles County, TN; two brothers, James Wilburn (Donna) of Giles County, TN and Ronnie Wilburn of Memphis, TN; ten grandchildren, Jason Wilburn, Shalyn Williams, Jon Wilburn, Jill Luby, Wes Wilburn, Emilee Wilburn, Cole Wilburn, Kaleb Short, Zach Short, and Lindsey Willis; twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 01, 2022. Interment will follow at Fall River Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
