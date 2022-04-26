Reginald “Peter” Holt of Dellrose, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 25th, 2022 in Pulaski, TN. He was born on October 5th, 1960 in Pulaski, TN and was 61 years old.
Peter was a devoted Father and Husband, a doting Papa, and loving brother. He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger. Peter was very well rounded and was a good child to his parents. He was a graduate of Giles County High School, where he played basketball for Elkton and Giles County. Peter was a baseball and softball coach in the Giles County area. In his free time, he loved to garden.
A visitation will be held at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home Thursday, April 28th, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
The funeral service will Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 12:00PM at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton, TN.
The burial will be at Union Hill Cemetery, 949 Dixon Town Road Prospect, TN 38477.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Richland Park in Pulaski, TN or Exchange Park in Pulaski, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Lee and Bessie Lou Holt. Father-In-Law, Alonzo Dangerfield, Sisters, Joann Horton and Carol Jones, Brothers, Calvin, Sam, Ricky, and Larry Holt. Sister-In-Laws, Marilyn Holt, Linda Holt, and Elizabeth Leslie.
He is survived by his
Wife, Anna Holt of Dellrose, TN
Son, Reginald Jarvis (Kayla) Holt, of Dellrose, TN
Daughter, Jasmine “Sug” (Antrell) Armstrong of Ardmore, TN
Grandchildren, R.J., Avi, Amiyah, and Kasen.
God Children, Keshon, Tikiya, and Zayla.
Brother, David Lewis Holt Sr. of Elkmont, TN
Brother, James E. (Jaunita) Holt Sr. of Elkton, TN
Brother, James R. (Diane) Holt Jr. of Athens, AL
Brother, Michael Holt (Charlie Mae) of Clarksville, TN
Sister, Brenda White of Prospect, TN
Sister, Deborah (Tony) Williams, of Athens, AL
Brother-In-Law, Lonzy (Sunya) Dangerfield Jr., of Lynchburg, TN
Sister-In-Law, Rosie “Tabby” (Bobby) Sherrell of Elkton, TN
Sister-In-Law, Hattie Harney of Elkton, TN
Aunts and Uncles, Janie Sherrell, Richard Holt, and Fannie Mae Holt.
A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Reginald “Peter” Holt.
