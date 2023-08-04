Rex Eells, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN., passed from this life to be with His Lord on August 3, 2023. He was a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a degree in Chemistry. He worked his entire career with Eastman Chemical.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Ulic and Ruth Gray Eells; Sister, Wanda Cosper.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Marilyn Graves Eells; Adopted Daughters, Melissa Claxton (Jeff), Valerie Suzanne Belew; Grandsons, Dr. Ryan Claxton (Dr. Samantha), Taylor Andrew Claxton; Daughters, Cindy Barrevecchio, Regina Geib, Melody Mattison, and Elizabeth Eells; Sister, Susan Niedergeses.
The visitation will be held at Highland Park Baptist Church on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the Funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
A private burial will be held at Mimosa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg or to Narrow Gate Foundation at P.O. Box 267 Duck River, TN., 38454
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
