Rhonda Kay Smith, age 58 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was of the Church of Christ faith. She loved her Grandkids and thought the world of them. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jimmy Dwayne Smith; Paternal Grandparents, Pauline and Irvin Vandiver; Maternal Grandparents, Etha Adams and Craig Jackson.
She is survived by her Parents, C.W. and Judy Vandiver; Son, Ryan Smith; Daughter, Rachel Workman (Jason); Sister, Donna Gray (Kevin); Grandchildren, Caleigh Workman, Ryleigh Workman, Jamie Workman.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Jeff Leonard officiating.
Interment will be at Houser Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
