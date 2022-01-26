Richard Alan Adams of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at his residence on January 26, 2022 at the age of 54. He was born on August 2, 1967 in Pulaski.
Mr. Adams was a graduate of Giles County High School. He enjoyed fixing cars and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, collecting eagles and Budweiser beer steins, cooking out with friends, and was an avid Alabama football fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm at Maplewood Cemetery on Friday, January 28, 2022.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Austin & Elenor White and George Richard & Jeffie Davis Adams; and father, William “Andy” Adams.
He is survived by,
Mother, Peggy Adams of Pulaski, TN
Special friend, Linda Kellner of Pulaski, TN
Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Richard Alan Adams.
