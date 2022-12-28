Richard Allen Skeets of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 9, 1970 and was 52 years old.
Richie had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes that he never ate because he didn’t like tomatoes, but enjoyed giving them away, cook and he spent hours upon hours listening to the music of his childhood as he was an extreme cool music connoisseur. He was a friend to all that met him and had a kind, generous heart. He absolutely loved to laugh, make people laugh and had the best sense of humor. He was always quick with a kind word or to make you laugh if you were feeling down. Richard adored his family and they adored him right back. They will miss him greatly for the rest of their days.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 30th, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Skeets, grandfather, Allen Skeets, grandparents, Roy and Helen Strickland, great grandparents, Raymond and Annielou Rose and Will and Lola Hendrix, and aunt, Marsha Strickland
He is survived by his,
Father, Terry Skeets of Goodspring
Son, Blake Skeets of Tullahoma
Sister, Carrie (Neil) Johnson of Pulaski
Sister, Jessie (Jay) Kraft of Pulaski
Grandmother, Peggy Skeets of Pulaski
Aunts and Uncles, Charles and Janice Motter of Lynnville
Jackie and Jimmie Skeets of Goodspring
Dennis Strickland of Pulaski
Ex-wife, Karen Kiefer of Nashville
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Richard Allen Skeets.
