Richard “Rickey” Cheatham passed away on August 21st, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 30th, 1963 and was 59 years old.
Rickey was a loving husband to his wife of 40 years. He was the Co-Owner R.E.C Excavating and Co-founder of Southern Touch Band. He spent the last years of his career with RJ Watkins & Sons and B&A Farms. He enjoyed being outside working at his home with his wife and spending time with his family. He was an avid Braves fan. He enjoyed music of all kinds, racing and coin collecting. A man that will always be remembered for his friendly smile, his hand wave and his beautiful personality by anyone that ever met him.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 25th, 2023 at 1:30pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place at Minor Hill Cemetery.
Rickey was preceded in death by, his parents, Margaret and Edward Cheatham, Mother and Father-In-Law, Katherine and James Helton, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Helton.
He is survived by,
His wife, Teresa Cheatham of Goodsprings, TN
Sister, Stephanie (John) Ronquillo of Kimball, TN.
Brothers, Mickey (Judy) Cheatham of Goodsprings, TN
Brandon (Amanda) Ervin of Goodsprings, TN
Randy (Hannah)Ervin of Minor Hill, TN
Brothers-in-Law, Charlie (Heather) Helton of Pulaski
Bobby (Jamie) Helton of Goodsprings
Sister-In-Law – Kendra Helton of Pulaski
Aunts and Uncles - Darlene Adams, Brenda Adams, Peggy Adams, Barbara (Johnny) Perkins, Kathy (Gary) Dickey, Phillip Adams of Pulaski, Carol (Lynn)Caldwell, Charles Wakefield of Culleoka, Geneva Thigpen of Rogersville, Al.
23 Nieces and Nephews, 27 Great Nieces and Nephews, Host of family and many friends.
Special Family Friends – Christy Cozart, Marc Rolin, and Greg Owens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Richard “Rickey” Cheatham.
