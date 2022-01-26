Richard Fralix of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at Maury regional on January 25, 2022 at the age of 93 years old. He was born in Pulaski on December 24, 1928.
He loved fishing and was a lifelong farmer. He did yard service and always cut wood in preparation for winter. He also loved spending time with his family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will be held at on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00am at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Pruitt Fralix; Parents, Glenie Wood and Roxie Jane Jernigan Fralix; 9 brothers and sisters; and grandchildren Vernon Overholt and Margaret Callie Overholt.
He is survived by,
Daughter, Pamela (Vernon) Overholt of Pulaski, TN
Sons, Richard Allen (Virgina Loflin) Fralix of Pulaski, TN
Billy Joe (Patricia) Fralix pf Pulaski, TN
David Lee (Connie) Fralix of Pulaski, TN
Johnny Paul (Mary Margaret) Fralix of Pulaski, TN
Mark Chester Fralix of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Michelle Overholt of Pulaski, TN
15 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Richard Fralix.
