Richard Holland Russell, 87, of Giles County, Tennessee, passed away August 23, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1935 to the late Forrest and Beulah Owen Russell in Giles County.
In 1953, he graduated from Campbellsville High School. He went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Martha Carvell Russell, in 1955. In 1964, they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Teresa, who is their pride and joy.
Richard worked for Noland Company, where he retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Throughout his life, he enjoyed staying active, including hunting (coon, dove, and duck). He also enjoyed fishing, playing in a men’s softball league, riding bikes with his grandkids, and, most importantly, serving his Lord and Savior by serving as a deacon for over 25 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Beulah Russell; 2 brothers, Willard Russell and Jerry Russell; and 2 sisters, Geraldine Russell and Wanda Autrey.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Martha Carvell Russell, his daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Manies of Pulaski; 2 grandchildren, Caitlin (Rob) Augustin of Pulaski, and Dillon (Amanda) Manies of Pulaski; sisters, Joann (Dean) Dickey of Columbia, and Linda (George) Morris of West Palm Beach, FL. Two great-grandchildren also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory Services are in charge of arrangements, which include visitation on Thursday, August 25 from 4-8 p.m., with the service held on Friday, August 26 at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Attn: Gifts from friends, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203.
