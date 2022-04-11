Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B", age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and owner of Ricky B's.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paulie and Nadine Poag Brazier; three brothers, Eddie Paul Brazier, Donnie Brazier, and Wayne Brazier; his mother-in-law, Ruby Wainman; and brother-in-law, Ricky Waddle.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Brazier of Lawrenceburg, TN; three daughters, Crystal Bradley (Brian) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Barbie Jackson of Lebanon, TN, and Veronica Houser (Kris) of Westpoint, TN; two step-sons, Brian Gobble and Nick Gobble, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Stevie Brazier (Anita) and Alan Brazier (Portia), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Donna Johnson (JR) of Athens, AL and Terri Redd Butler (Fred) of Columbia, TN; twelve grandchildren, Izabelle Bradley, Samuel Bradley, Jake Bradley, Jana Jackson, Dayton Gobble, Coleson Shults, McKinley Houser, Gavin Houser, Hayden Houser, Katie Gobble, Cayson Gobble, and Chloe Gobble; one great-grandchild, River Smith; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 14, 2022, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Rochell Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
