Richard Kirk Harsen, age 78, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 12th, 2023. He was a member of Unity Church of God. Richard proudly served his Country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked part time for Advance Auto Parts as a delivery driver in Franklin and was retired from Geodis America. He was fluent in Japanese and loved the Denver Broncos as well as fishing and fly fishing.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Lt. Commander S.K. Harsen and Margaret Hewitt Harsen; Sister, Susan Marie Harsen Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Glenda McCree Welch Harsen; Step-sons, Michael Joseph Welch (Tawny), Joshua Aaron Welch, John David Neville Welch; Sisters, Sharon Maloley (George), Kim Marle (Milt); Step Grandchild, Hiram Oliver Welch; Brothers-in-law, Greg McCree (Barbara), Vernon C. McCree; Special Friend, Elvie Tillar.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 14th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at Unity Church of God on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Staton officiating.
Interment will be at Unity Cemetery.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
