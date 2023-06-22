Richard Lawrence Rohling, 77, of Loretto, TN, passed away June 21, 2023, at his residence. He was the owner of Loretto Auto Parts, a retired Lawrence County Bus Driver, a member of Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Survivors include: Wife: Dottie Fowler Rohling Son: Mark Rohling (Shellee) Daughters: Donna Marks (Curly) & Shannon Rue (Adam) Brothers: Wilford Rohling(Pat), Kenny Rohling(Cathy) & David Rohling(Christine) Sisters: Margaret Hollman & Jean Kollefrath(Jim) Grandchildren: Jessica Campas(Steve), Lindsey Yates(Brandon), Noah Kerstiens, Jordan Yates(Lucas), Mallory Cotner(Colby), Cade Rohling(Kate), Ella Rohling, Mackenzie Rue, Hannah Rue & Isaac Rue Great grandchildren: Liam Campas, Camila Campas, Everett Cotner, Richard Harris Rohling & Sophie Yates Preceded in death by: Parents: Bernard Lawrence Rohling & Catherine Meyer Rohling Brothers: Leonard Rohling & James Arnold Rohling Brother-in-law: William Hollman Sister-in-law: Lynda Rohling Visitation will be on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 7:00pm. The funeral mass will be on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00am, at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Delly Mutajuka officiating. Burial will be at Loretto Sacred Heart Cemetery.
