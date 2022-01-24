Richard Lee Bonjour 80 passed away January 20th at his home of natural causes.
A celebration of life will be held at the Elkton United Methodist Church February 5th at 1:00pm with Bro. Brad Smith officiating.
Richard Lee Bonjour was born November 8th 1941 in Hampton, Iowa. Richard is survived by 3 sons Timothy John (TJ) (wife Sarah) of San Antonio, Tx, Christopher (wife Amy) of Kansas City, Missouri, Michael (wife Jae) of Freeport, Florida. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, he was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Faye Bonjour, and 1 daughter Julia Lee Bonjour.
Richard had many life experiences offer growing up on a farm in Iowa. He joined the Air Force and spent 20 years as a B-47 and B-52 mechanic before retiring. He then went to work for Walmart Headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas where he completed his bachelor degree. He then went to work for Boeing Aerospace in Wichita, Kansas where he retired.
While in Wichita he was very active Masonic lodge and his group of friends with their street rods. After moving to Elkton he became active in the Elkton United Methodist Church where he was always willing to volunteer to work at Christmas helping others in Ardmore, Toys for Tots in Pulaski and the Methodist Church’s is annual bean supper, fish fry and cook at the monthly breakfast
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Richard Lee Bonjour.
