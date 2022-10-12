Richard Lyle Holley of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 7th,2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on January 19,1961 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 61 years old.
Ricky was retired from Holley’s Printing in Pulaski. He loved cutting his yard to perfection. Rickey liked old westerns, wrestling, with watching Blueblood as his favorite.
The memorial service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Providence Church of Christ in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The family request memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
He was preceded in death by his Parents William Junior Holley and Peggy May Pillow. Brothers William Roy Holley and James Buster Holley.
He is survived by,
Wife, Pat Holley of Elkton, Tennessee.
Daughter, Ashley Nichole Holley of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Step-daughter, Rebecca Stewart of Elkton, Tennessee.
Grandson, William Abel Holley.
Brother, Michael Clay (Lisa) Holley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Sister, Christie (Barry) Horn of Athens, Alabama.
Sister, Tana (Dwight) Harris of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Special friend, Edward Bass of Elkton, Tennessee.
Several Nieces, Nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Richard Lyle Holley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.