Richard R. Mason, 60, of Athens, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 8th at 11 a.m. at Dean-McNairy Cemetery with Donnie Mason and Mike Adkins officiating.
Richard worked at EOS Defense and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He cherished his wife, son, mother and family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elton R. Mason. He is survived by his wife, Susan J. Mason; son, Daniel Mason; mother, Alicia Mason; siblings, Carol (Keith) Nesmith, Sandra Siegel and Norman (Mark) Mason.
