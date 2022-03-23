Richard Sandusky , age 75 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a heavy equipmentoperator. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors are:
2 Daughters- Diana Frakes (Ricky) Lawrenceburg, TN
Maribeth Smith (Brian) Leoma, TN
Sister- Nancy Hulen (Van) Lawrenceburg, TN
8 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
4 Nieces
Preceded in death by:
Parents - Clyde & Inez Hannah Sandusky
Wife- Trannie Sandusky
Daughter- Susan Sandusky Martin
2 Sisters- Inez (Tootie) Sandusky
Clydean Sandusky Beecham
