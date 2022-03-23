LOCAL OBITUARY

Richard Sandusky , age 75 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a heavy equipmentoperator.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors are:

2 Daughters-                 Diana Frakes (Ricky)               Lawrenceburg, TN

                                       Maribeth Smith (Brian)           Leoma, TN

Sister-                            Nancy Hulen (Van)                   Lawrenceburg, TN

8 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

4 Nieces

Preceded in death by:

Parents - Clyde & Inez Hannah Sandusky

Wife- Trannie Sandusky

Daughter- Susan Sandusky Martin

2 Sisters- Inez (Tootie) Sandusky

                 Clydean Sandusky Beecham

     

     

     

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

