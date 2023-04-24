Richard Thomas Frank, age 88 of Toney, AL, passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Pulaski NHC.
Mr. Frank was born July 29, 1934 in Madison, Wisconsin to Charles David and Agnes Frank. He was a United States Army Veteran, member of Murphy Hill Baptist Church in Toney, AL, retired from Huntsville Airport, loved woodworking, cooking (his favorite was liver and onions), and was a collector of many things. Mr. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet Frank, daughters Donna Peterson, Teri Aftab, brothers Jerry, Pokey, Bernard, sisters Dorothy, Annie, and Patsy.
Visitation will be Saturday April 29, 2023 from 1-3pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral with Memorial Service to follow at 3pm.
Survivors include his son Rick Frank and wife Tina of Pulaski, daughter Marie Simpson of Hazel Green, Al, sisters Nita Dufour of Huntsville, Martha Conklin of Florida, Linda Spangenburg of Union Grove, AL., grandchildren Jessica, Jenny, Melissa, Amy, Ricky, Sophia, Saira, Samina, Allie, Shane, Christina, Bo, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
