Rickey “Lightenin”Beddingfield passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. He was born in Pulaski, TN on November 24, 1964 and was 58 years old.
He was employed with Timkin for 25+ years. He enjoyed old cars and motorcycles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gibson Beddingfield and mother, Sandra Gaines Minatra
He is survived by his,
Nephew, Alan (Amy) Beddingfield of Culleoka, TN
Great nephews, Gavin and Walker Beddingfield of Culleoka, TN
Aunts, Judy (Jerry) Looney and Genene Ulrich both of Pulaski, TN
Uncle, Ronnie (Sharon) Beddingfield of Madison, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Rickey “Lightenin” Beddingfield
