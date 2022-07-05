Rickey Keith Rogers, age 68 of Killen, passed away July 2nd 2022 after a brief illness.
He was one of God’s special children. He shined his light and love on all who met him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paris A (Billy) Rogers and brother Gerald Rogers. Grandparents, Ira and Clara Mae Rogers; Guy and Eunice Spears.
He is survived by his mother, Doris Spears Rogers; sister, Brenda Phillips (Jim) of Killen and brother, Tim Rogers of Athens.
Rickey was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and his greatest loves where his family, raking leaves, his swing and helping in the garden.
He attended the Greenhill United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 11:30am – 1:00pm at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm, in the Chapel with Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Bro. Mike Butler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mark Rogers, Dennis Thigpen, Dr. Adam Dickerson, Aron Dickerson, Jon Daugherty.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Otis Ray Dickerson, David Crosswhite and Kelvin Rogers.
The family would like to thank Dr David Brown. A special thank you to Dr Evans Kyei-Nimako, Dr Donald Mishra and the Nurses of the CCU at North Alabama Medical Center for all the care and support that was shown to our family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
