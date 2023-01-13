Rickey Lynn Shaddix, age 63, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, January 08, 2023. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired lineworker from Murray Ohio, and of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Auburn Lee Shaddix; one sister, Jannifer Shaddix; one brother, Rayburn Tony Shaddix; and grandmothers, Kate Willis and Myrtle West.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Story of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Cindy Perry (Gary) of Lawrenceburg, TN; niece, Stephanie Sinclair of Lawrenceburg, TN; nephew, Steven Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; two great-nieces; and uncles, Doyce Shaddix (Shirley), and Dennis Willis (Alese), both of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, with Tim Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery in Giles County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
