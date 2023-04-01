Rickie Lee Fugate, Sr., 60, of Ethridge, TN, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Pulaski, TN. He was a native of Portsmouth, VA, and employed with Walmart in Columbia, TN as a team supervisor. He also enjoyed construction and watching football and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Fugate of Ethridge, TN; one son, Rickie Lee Fugate, Jr. of Ethridge, TN; one daughter, Lauren Brook Fugate of Dickson, TN; three grandchildren, Landon Lee Fugate, Brooklyn Marie Fugate, and Brinley Grace Fugate, all of Ethridge, TN; one brother, Donald Fugate, Jr. of VA; and his parents, Donald Fugate, Sr. and Cecile Maxine Fugate of Johnson City, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 04, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.