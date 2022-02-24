Ricky Lynn English, 65, of Killen, AL, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 21, 2022 at Florence Nursing & Rehab. Ricky was a painter by trade and of the Baptist faith.
Ricky is survived by:
Sons: Johnny English & Bobby Peden
Brothers: Robert English, Kenneth English, and Bobby Biggers
Sisters: Glenda Thomas & Bonnie Lee
Grandchildren: Mason and Madisyn English & Lily
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Allen Larimore English and Eunice Marie Barnett English
There will be a Celebration of his life for the family at a later time.
Philippians 2:12
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
