LOCAL OBITUARY

Ricky Lynn English, 65, of Killen, AL, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 21, 2022 at Florence Nursing & Rehab. Ricky was a painter by trade and of the Baptist faith.

Ricky is survived by:

Sons: Johnny English & Bobby Peden

Brothers: Robert English, Kenneth English, and Bobby Biggers

Sisters: Glenda Thomas & Bonnie Lee

Grandchildren: Mason and Madisyn English & Lily

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Allen Larimore English and Eunice Marie Barnett English

There will be a Celebration of his life for the family at a later time.

Philippians 2:12

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky English as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you