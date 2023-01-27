Ricky Murrell, 68, went to his heavenly home on January 10, 2023, at University of Alabama Birmingham hospital. He was a diesel mechanic and repaired appliances. He is a Christian and a member of Faith Baptist Church, Loretto.
He was born in Florence, AL on January 30, 1954, to Ralph and Betty Murrell. His siblings are Pat Barnett (Jimmy) Saint Joseph; Tim Murrell (Beth), Loretto; and Cyndi Shults (Tony) Loretto. He is survived by granddaughter, Kayla Floyd (Hayden) and their children Emmaline, Samuel and Sylis.
A celebration of Rick’s life will be Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation from 1-3, service at 3 at Faith Baptist Church, Hwy. 43, Loretto, TN.
To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Murrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.