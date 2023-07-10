LOCAL OBITUARY

Riley Mae Gibson age 14 days , of Summertown, TN passed away Wednesday July 5, 2023.   Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday July 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Ricky Cotton will be officiating.   Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday July 10, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Parents-                   Hunter Gibson & Allie Beasley                       Summertown, TN

Maternal Grandparents- Aaron & Kim Bailey                              Summertown, TN

Paternal Grandparents- Bryan Gibson                                           Pulaski, TN

                                          Crystal Townsend                                     Savannah, TN

Maternal Great Grandparents- Cathy Connell                              Ripley, TN

                                                       Paul & Aneta Bailey                   

Paternal Great Grandmother-   Martha Gibson

Paternal Great Great Grandmother- Minnie Daniels

Preceded In Death By:

Maternal Great Grandfather- Delmus Connell

Paternal Great Grandmother-Doris Hunt

Paternal Great Grandfather- Jean Gibson     

Paternal Great Grandfather- Stewart Hunt     

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Riley Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you