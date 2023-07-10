Riley Mae Gibson age 14 days , of Summertown, TN passed away Wednesday July 5, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday July 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Ricky Cotton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday July 10, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Parents- Hunter Gibson & Allie Beasley Summertown, TN
Maternal Grandparents- Aaron & Kim Bailey Summertown, TN
Paternal Grandparents- Bryan Gibson Pulaski, TN
Crystal Townsend Savannah, TN
Maternal Great Grandparents- Cathy Connell Ripley, TN
Paul & Aneta Bailey
Paternal Great Grandmother- Martha Gibson
Paternal Great Great Grandmother- Minnie Daniels
Preceded In Death By:
Maternal Great Grandfather- Delmus Connell
Paternal Great Grandmother-Doris Hunt
Paternal Great Grandfather- Jean Gibson
Paternal Great Grandfather- Stewart Hunt
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.