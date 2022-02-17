Rita Darlene McDow, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in NHC Scott, Lawrenceburg, TN.
She was born in Pulaski, TN on April 20, 1966, worked at Walmart, she was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Earl Robinson.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 1 PM until 3 PM funeral service time on Sunday, February 20, 2022, burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors are: mother, Virginia Robinson, Goodspring, sons, Christopher Darnell and Britany, Pulaski, daughter, Brittany Darnell, Pulaski, fiancé, Darryl Smith, Goodspring, brother, Daniel Robinson and Jayme, Goodspring, sisters, Regina Pratt and Don Goodspring, Becky Mullins and Matt Chattanooga.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita McDow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
