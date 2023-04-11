Rita Gail Hughes-Jackson, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 09, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired owner of Gail Hughes Bookkeeping and Tax Service. She was a member of the Business Professional Women of America, Lawrence County First Families, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Mrs. Hughes-Jackson was the former director of Lawrence County Tourism and was recognized by Tennessee General Assembly for efforts to promote state tourism. She was also the first female chair of the Lawrence County Democratic Party.
She was preceded in death by her godmother, Eula Wyrick; her father, Charles Freeman; and her mother, Geneva Fincher Weir; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Jackson of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Max Randall Hughes of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Paula Daniel (Martin) of Knoxville, TN; special niece, Gina Pesnell of Five Points, TN; two step-daughters, Shellie McFall (Brian) of Atlanta, GA, and Kellie Roberts (David) of Leoma, TN; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Highland Park Baptist Church at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with Ricky Cotton officiating. Interment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Highland Park Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.