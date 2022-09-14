Rita Genevieve Mullersman Beuerlein, age 97, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Knoblick, MO, a homemaker, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Betty Sebastin Mullersman; her husband, Charles C. Beuerlein; one son, Charles David Beuerlein; and son-in-law, Clarence Augustin.
She is survived by three daughters, Carol Augustin of St. Joseph, TN, Sue Beuerlein Brown (Larry D.) of Leoma, TN, and Debbie Wilcox (Steve) of Peachtree City, GA; two sons, Hubert "Burt" Beuerlein (Belinda) of Wylie, TX, and Ronnie Beuerlein (Shelia R.) of Lawrenceburg, TN; nine grandchildren, Tammy Campbell (David), Sheri Osborn (Brent), Sandy Johnson (Joel), Brandon Beuerlein (Jennifer), Brittney Lively (Jared), Jacob C. Brown (Laine), Stephanie Wilcox, Lauren Wilcox, and Heather Porter (Justin); and fifteen great-grandchildren, Harley Johnson, Chase Johnson, Tonice Johnson, Ben Beuerlein, Bellamy Beuerlein, Booker Beuerlein, Briar Beuerlein, Evie Lively, Eli Lively, Nate Osborn, Tiffany Owen, Juliana Campbell, Addilyn Campbell, Reanna Porter, and Jenna Porter.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 10:00 AM Friday, September 16, 2022, with Father Andrew Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.