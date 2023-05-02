Rita Kaye Daily passed away April 30th, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System. She was born November 18th, 1957 and was 65 years old.
Rita, affectionately known by most as “RiRi”, was a graduate of Beech Hill High School where she was a star All-State basketball player. She loved to tell everyone that she shot 3 pointers before there was a 3-point line. Rita had a zest for life that was infectious. She had a knack for conversation and that led her to a longtime career in sales, most recently with International Paper. She was an avid sports fan and spent most of her life cheering on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers. Rita loved her family with her whole heart. Her children, grandchildren, and loving husband of nearly 50 years were her entire world. Her tenacity and strength helped her battle through an illness in the later years of her life. That illness took her voice but her larger than life personality continued to speak volumes to the end.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will take place Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Juanita O’Malley.
She is survived by her,
Husband, Greg Daily of Pulaski, TN
Son, Darrin Daily of Knoxville, TN
Daughter, Ashley (David) Thomas of Knoxville, TN
Grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Daily, Mackensie Mason and Cooper Thomas.
Sisters, Karla (Gerry) Montgomery of Pulaski, TN
Jennifer O’Malley of Chapel Hill, TN
Sherry Thornton of Nashville, TN
Several Nieces and nephews also survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.