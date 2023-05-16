LOCAL OBITUARY

Rita Phillips , age 69 of Loretto, TN, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Wayne Co,TN,a homemaker,she was a beloved wife, mother and nana, and a member of Trinity Life Tabernacle Church where she loved to play the piano.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm.  Jeff Toungette & Tony Buie will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband of 49 years-                    Dennis Phillips                           Loretto, TN

Daughters-                                     Lora Brown (Daniel)                 Loretto, TN 

                                                        Jennifer Carter (Jonathan)       Loretto, TN

                                                         Kati Phillips                              Loretto, TN

Mother-                                         Pauline Williams                        Holly Creek, TN

Brother-                                       Stanley Williams (JoAnn)          Athens, AL

Sister-                                           Anita Daniels                               Smyrna, TN

6 Grandchildren- Nicholas Rohling, Ayndrea Rohling, Joseph Smith,

Haleigh Carter, Emma Brown & Tucker Brown

Many Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Father- Turner Williams

Son in law- Josh Smith

     

     

     

 

 

