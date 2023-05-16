Rita Phillips , age 69 of Loretto, TN, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. She was a native of Wayne Co,TN,a homemaker,she was a beloved wife, mother and nana, and a member of Trinity Life Tabernacle Church where she loved to play the piano. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Jeff Toungette & Tony Buie will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband of 49 years- Dennis Phillips Loretto, TN
Daughters- Lora Brown (Daniel) Loretto, TN
Jennifer Carter (Jonathan) Loretto, TN
Kati Phillips Loretto, TN
Mother- Pauline Williams Holly Creek, TN
Brother- Stanley Williams (JoAnn) Athens, AL
Sister- Anita Daniels Smyrna, TN
6 Grandchildren- Nicholas Rohling, Ayndrea Rohling, Joseph Smith,
Haleigh Carter, Emma Brown & Tucker Brown
Many Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Father- Turner Williams
Son in law- Josh Smith
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
