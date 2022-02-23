Robbie Annette Hill, age 61, of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, employed at Marshall's Grocery, and of the Church of Christ Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "T.J." Hill, Jr. and Margaret Sue Patterson Hill; and one sister, Tracie Hill Long.
She is survived by three sisters, Joyce Marshall (Tommy), Brenda Burleson (Willie), and Velissa Bradley (Marty), all of Ethridge, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, February 25, 2022, with Hobert Seymore officiating. Interment will follow at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.