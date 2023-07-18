Robbie "Hog" Perry , age 57 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday July 18, 2023 after a short illness. He was a native of Detroit,MI,self employed,of the Baptist faith, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 am. Marcus Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Cindy White Leoma, TN
Mother- Pat Perry Loretto, TN
Son- Robert Clyde Perry Loretto, TN
Daughter- Lisa Marie Fraley (Drake) Greenhill, AL
Step Son- Gary Sheckels Leoma, TN
Brother- Peanut Perry (Patsy) Loretto, TN
Sisters- Tina Davis (Wayne) Loreto, TN
Kim Davis (Terry) Five Points, TN
1 Granddaughter- Aleigha Fraley
Sister in law- Jan Perry Loretto, TN
Preceded in death by:
Father- W.L. Perry Sr.
Brother- Dean Perry
Nephew- Chad Perry
In lieu of flowers make donations to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.