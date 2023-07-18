LOCAL OBIT 2

Robbie "Hog" Perry , age 57 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday July 18, 2023 after a short illness.  He was a native of Detroit,MI,self employed,of the Baptist faith, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Marcus Wilson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                          Cindy White                                         Leoma, TN

Mother-                      Pat Perry                                             Loretto, TN

Son-                            Robert Clyde Perry                            Loretto, TN  

Daughter-                  Lisa Marie Fraley (Drake)                 Greenhill, AL

Step Son-                   Gary Sheckels                                      Leoma, TN

Brother-                    Peanut Perry (Patsy)                           Loretto, TN

Sisters-                     Tina Davis (Wayne)                             Loreto, TN

                                  Kim Davis (Terry)                               Five Points, TN

1 Granddaughter-   Aleigha Fraley

Sister in law-            Jan Perry                                               Loretto, TN

Preceded in death by:

Father- W.L. Perry Sr.

Brother- Dean Perry

Nephew- Chad Perry

In lieu of flowers make donations to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

