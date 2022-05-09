Robbie Rosetta Tidwell Jones , age 99 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Neidert Casket Company,and a member of St. Joseph Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Billy Beal will be officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Johnny Jones (Pattie) Lawrenceburg, TN
2 Grandsons- Jason Jones (Christa) Lawrenceburg, TN
Josh Jones (Lorie) Lawrenceburg, TN
1 Granddaughter- Adrienne Jones Thompson's Station,TN
2 Step Grandchildren- Chad Franklin (Cindy) & Amie Owens (Scott)
6 Great Grandchildren- Kinley Jones (Lynsey), Chandler Stokes (Drew),
Cydney Jones, Jenna Jones (Andrew Van Winkle), Regan Jones, & Scarlett Jones
6 Step Great Grandchildren- Brady Franklin, Jacey Franklin, Gentry Franklin, Kate Owens, Emily Owens, & Jace Owens
1 Great Great Granson- Jordan Jones
Preceded in death by:
Husband- McKinley Jones
Parents- Robert & Madgie Roberson Tidwell
2 Brothers & 3 Sisters
