LOCAL OBITUARY

Robbie Rosetta Tidwell Jones , age 99 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Neidert Casket Company,and a member of St. Joseph Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Billy Beal will be officiating.  Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                                Johnny Jones (Pattie)                          Lawrenceburg, TN

2 Grandsons-                Jason Jones (Christa)                          Lawrenceburg, TN

                                        Josh Jones (Lorie)                               Lawrenceburg, TN

1 Granddaughter-         Adrienne Jones                                    Thompson's Station,TN

2 Step Grandchildren- Chad Franklin (Cindy) & Amie Owens (Scott)

6 Great Grandchildren- Kinley Jones (Lynsey), Chandler Stokes (Drew),

Cydney Jones, Jenna Jones (Andrew Van Winkle), Regan Jones, & Scarlett Jones

6 Step Great Grandchildren- Brady Franklin, Jacey Franklin, Gentry Franklin, Kate Owens, Emily Owens, & Jace Owens

1 Great Great Granson- Jordan Jones

Preceded in death by:

Husband- McKinley Jones

Parents- Robert & Madgie Roberson Tidwell

2 Brothers & 3 Sisters

     

To plant a tree in memory of Robbie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you