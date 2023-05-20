Robbie Ruth Guthrie, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee passed away, May 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Madison, Alabama. She was a retired custodian for Lawrence County Schools, and in earlier years, an employee of Rick’s Barbecue and Kuhn’s Department Store. Robbie was a longtime member of Pulaski Street church of Christ where she was instrumental in organizing the ladies sewing ministry.
Robbie was an avid quilter and enjoyed crocheting special masterpieces. She also enjoyed canning, pie making and fixing big breakfasts for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Hooper Shaffer, and Mamie Lurene Shaffer; former husband, Willie Guthrie Jr., one son, David Wayne Guthrie; brother, William Leonard Shaffer; grandchild, Timothy Pat Kelly, and son-in-law, Raymond Jackson Baker, Jr.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Ruth Baker of Madison, Alabama, two sons, Kenneth Lee Guthrie of Laverne, Tennessee, and Jonathan Keith Guthrie (Julie), of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; two brothers, James Daniel, and Roy Shaffer, both of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Shaun Guthrie ( Michele), Corey Guthrie, Sasha Nocito (Danny), Dylan Gurthrie, Braden Guthrie, Heather Norris (Brian), and Ray Baker (Sarah); three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made in memory of Robbie Guthrie to Pulaski Street Church of Christ mission program, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
