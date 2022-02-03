LOCAL OBITUARY

Robbie Yvonne Ray , age 78 of Collinwood, TN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at home.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,sold Avon,and attended Fishtrap Cannon Freewill Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Danny Clark & Ricky Mitchell will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Cannon Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                          William Ronnie Ray                         Westpoint, TN

Sister-                       Deborah Story                                   Lawrenceburg, TN

     

To plant a tree in memory of Robbie Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

