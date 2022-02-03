Robbie Yvonne Ray , age 78 of Collinwood, TN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at home. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,sold Avon,and attended Fishtrap Cannon Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am. Danny Clark & Ricky Mitchell will be officiating. Burial will follow in Cannon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- William Ronnie Ray Westpoint, TN
Sister- Deborah Story Lawrenceburg, TN
