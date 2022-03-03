Robert Aaron Johnson, 51, of Florence died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022, 10-11:30 AM at Cross Point Church of Christ. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 AM with Bro. Mark Killen and Bro. Frank Mills officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Johnson attended Mars Hill Bible School and was a Bradshaw High School graduate in 1989. He attended Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, Alabama where he earned his Airline Mechanic Degree.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Johnson; grandparents, Harry and Eva Johnson and Owen and Doris King.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his daughter, Emma Claire Johnson; mother, Patricia Johnson McCrory (Phil); siblings, Glenn Johnson, Jr. (Christy) and Janet Johnson Dickerson (Rip); nieces and nephews, Kathryn Propst (Jay), Matthew Johnson (Alexa), Luke Johnson (Lexi), Lane Dickerson (Grace Vaughn), and Mac Dickerson.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Chosen Ministry @crosspointchurchofchrist, make checks payable to Crosspoint Church-”Chosen” on the memo line.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
