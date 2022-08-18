Robert Brown Gobble Sr., Born March 10, 1928 in Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health at the age of 94. He was the retired owner of Gobble Trucking Co.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Louise Gobble; Daughter, Sue Bowden; Parents, James Edward Gobble and Hattie Floyd Gobble.
He is survived by his Daughters, Carol Whitehead (Jerry), Rita Weathers (Jonathan); Son, Bobby Gobble (Gayla); Grandchildren, Kurt Bowden, Kent Bowden (Karen), Korey Whitehead (Kristy), Kyle Gobble, Karri Price (Trenton), Kane Weathers (Marisa), Kase Gobble (Olivia); Thirteen Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Donald Goodrum officiating.
Interment will be at Spann Cemetery
