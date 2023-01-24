Robert Cyrus Stone of Florence passed away on January 21st in Florence, AL at the age of 85.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6 pm at Mars Hill United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family will receive friends at the church from 4-6pm prior to the service.
Robert is survived by his wife, Letha Luffman Stone, Florence, AL, son, Jeffrey Stone, Atlanta GA and daughter, Terese Stone Frazier (Jim) of Florence, Al.
Brother, Neal Stone (Pam), Savannah, GA.
Grandchildren, Kathleen Frazier (Aaron Maxey), Pleasant View, TN. And Jennie Carter (Stephen), Toney, AL
Great Grandchildren, Harvie Kaye Carter and Ezra Carter plus several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Ruth Stone, Son, Richard Van Stone; Sisters, Esther Smith, Bessie Clark, Juanita Powell and Trina Olene Duncan.
He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, Florence, AL. and Mars Hill United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN.
Robert proudly served in the National Guard, worked for Oceanfront Shipping Companies, was a self-employed business owner for over 20 years and retired to Giles County to enjoy his cows and wood turning. Williams Funeral Home, Florence will be assisting the family.
