Robert Darwin McCluskey, age 21, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Nashville, TN.
He was born in Columbia, TN on August 2, 2001, a faithful and loving son and loyal friend to all he knew, a musician, singer, song writer, loved to hunt and fish and work on his trucks. He was an Eagle Scout, graduate of West Limestone High School, He touched many lives thru his music and his humble and giving heart plus his sheepish grin. Worked at Magotteaux, a member of The Church of Christ, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dean & Mae Simmons.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 4 PM until 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 AM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Booth Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are: parents, Robert and Donna McCluskey, Minor Hill, sister, Adena McCluskey, Montgomery, grandparents, R. F. & Doris McCluskey, Athens, several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
