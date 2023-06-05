Robert David “Bobby” Franks, age 84 of Pulaski passed away June 2, 2023.
Bobby was born June 1, 1939 to the late E.W. and Warren Ada Cole Franks.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nell Long Franks, his sister, Patsy Franks Herndon, and his nephew, Marty Herndon.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Young Franks of Pulaski, his sons, David Franks of Pulaski and Danny Franks “Merriem” of Durham, N.C., his daughter, Debbie Franks Gowan “Kerry” of Athens, his grandchildren, Lindsey Franks, Lauren Franks, Lexy Franks Herron “Mikey”, Rob Franks “Maddie”, and their mother Lynnae Blackwell, Mallory Whitworth, Dane Whitworth “Candice” and their father Mark Whitworth, Jacob Franks “Summer”, Austin Franks “Alyssa”, Jase Franks “Carleigh”, Haven Franks, Jackson Gowan “Taylor”, and Anna Harper Myers “Will”, his great grandchildren, Alaina and Everly Herron, Ronin, Rayne, and Kara Whitworth, Skylar Franks, and soon to be great grandchildren Wright Myers and Alfie Franks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Highland Baptist Church, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The family will also receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Entombment to follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 1823 Mill Street, Pulaski, TN 38478, or The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 2410 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
