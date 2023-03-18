Robert Edward “Skeeter” Tyson, 70, passed away March 17, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a QC manager in the construction business and a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife: Delilah Darley Tyson; sons: Ty (Debbie), Lee (Candy) & Chris (Alex); daughter: Leda (Jason); sister: Dottie Ann (Benny); grandchildren: Connor, Ryan, Megan, Cori and Clara. He was preceded in death by parents: Morris Tyson & Chesteen Merritt Grimes; brothers: Kenneth Tyson and Jimmy Tyson and sister: Frances Vaughn.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 12 to 1 PM, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Henry Stutts Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
