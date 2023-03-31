Robert Glenn Ray, known by many as "Bob Ray", passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the age of 80.
He was born July 28, 1942, in Toledo, OH to the late Alfred Lay & Louise (Lay) Ray and grew up in Lawrenceburg, TN, graduating from Lawrence County High. After high school he enlisted with the United States Navy, proudly serving 3 years in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he lived in Hohenwald and married Mrs.Mary Francis Ray, at the time of her passing they had been married 50 years. A machinist by trade he began his career with American Built Right and continued with 2 other companies DANA Corporation & Eaton Corporation, retiring upon the closure of the plant in Hohenwald. He also co-owned a filling station in Hohenwald, working as a mechanic. He was a jack of all trades. He loved to fish & garden, was a big Tennessee Vols fan, and loved playing golf. He was a member of the Kimmins Church of Christ and loved his family there. He was a proud veteran and member of the local American Legion, he attended the funeral service of every veteran that he could.
He is survived by numerous nieces & nephews and their extended families, his church family at Kimmins, and very special friends Wayne Brewer and Jim & Phyllis Lawson.
He is preceded in addition to his parents by his wife Mrs. Mary Francis Ray, brothers Jerry & Terry Ray, Sister Jane Dye, and very special friend Ronnie James.
Visitation for Mr. Ray will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 AM until Funeral Service time at 1:00 PM. Burial & Military Honors will follow in the Lewis County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to one of the following charities/organizations that were special to Mr. Bob Ray.
1) Lewis County local veteran hall
2) St. Judes Children Research Hospital; https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?ask_array=none&ds_rl=1290690&ds_rl=1291300&ds_rl=1285465&gclid=Cj0KCQjww4-hBhCtARIsAC9gR3YyygjhM4JSPHKDJP8rdPdqUx3O6f7dgigCReMfSAnM9FE6TtqLsrMaAvQ0EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
3)Lewis County Library Building Fund; https://www.lewislibraryfriends.com/expansion-project.html
4) A charity of your choice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.