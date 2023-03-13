Robert Hogan Sr. of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Saturday, March 11th, 2023. He was born on January 5th,1936 and was 87 years old.
Robert was a loving father, brother, and grandfather. He was retired from The Lawrenceburg Sheriffs Department.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by, his parents Robert Allen and Willie Mae Hogan.
He is survived by,
Brothers, Jimmy Lee Hogan of Summertown, TN
Jerry Hogan of Ethridge, TN
Sisters, Katheryn Mason of Lawrenceburg, TN
Peggy Braddy of Lexington, TN
10 Children, Robert (Tina) Hogan of Westpoint, TN
Peggy (Clyde) Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN
Pam (Poncho) Elizondo of Georgia
Jimmy Dale Hogan of Parsons, TN
Floyd (Gina) Hogan of Lawrenceburg, TN
Paul (Tracy) Hogan of Lawrenceburg, TN
Leonard (Carol) Hogan of Lawrenceburg, TN
Chris (Tracy) Hogan of Lawrenceburg, TN
Brian Hogan of Lawrenceburg, TN
Brent (Jessica) Hogan of New Prospect, TN
30 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren survive.
Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Robert Hogan Sr.
