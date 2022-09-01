Robert James Christian of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at his son’s residence. He was born in Peterborough, New Hampshire on October 6, 1944 and was 77 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He was a veteran and served in the US Army. Robert was a electrical mechanical engineer. He engineered a part for a space shuttle, built his own plane, flew hang gliders and was an artist. Robert was a brilliant man who could figure out how anything was made.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elphege Christopher and Dorothy Ruth Baker Christian and daughter Becky Renee Christian MacDonald.
He is survived by his
Son, Brian Daniel (Emily) Christian of Leoma
Grandchildren, Mallory Brooke Christian, Skyler Brian Christian, Robbie MacDonald, and Angel MacDonald
Great granddaughter, Kara MacDonald
Sister, Bonnie (Joe) Newton of Bakersville, CA
Nieces and nephews, Natalie May, Christopher Christian, Benjamin Christian and Meredith Collins
Wife, Rosie Christian of Orem, Utah
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Robert James Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.