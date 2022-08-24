LOCAL OBITUARY

Robert James Christian of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at his son’s residence.  He was born in Peterborough, New Hampshire on October 6, 1944 and was 77 years old.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He was a veteran and served in the US Army. Robert was a electrical mechanical engineer. He engineered a part for a space shuttle, built his own plane, flew hang gliders and was an artist. Robert was a brilliant man who could figure out how anything was made.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elphege Christopher and Dorothy Ruth Baker Christian and daughter Becky Renee Christian MacDonald.

He is survived by his

Son, Brian Daniel (Emily) Christian of Leoma

Grandchildren, Mallory Brooke Christian, Skyler Brian Christian, Robbie MacDonald, and Angel MacDonald

Great granddaughter, Kara MacDonald

Sister, Bonnie (Joe) Newton of Bakersville, CA

Nieces and nephews, Natalie May, Christopher Christian, Benjamin Christian and Meredith Collins

Wife, Rosie Christian of Orem, Utah

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Robert James Christian.

